Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $108.43. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.74. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

