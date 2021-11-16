Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

In other news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $995,542 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.