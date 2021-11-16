Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,315. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38.

