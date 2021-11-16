Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.89% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 193,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 144,948 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. 27 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.08.

