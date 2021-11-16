iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

