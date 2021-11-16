Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 37.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53.

