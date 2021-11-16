Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 30.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 281,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hershey by 203.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 71,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $999,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $177.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

