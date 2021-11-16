Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $434.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.