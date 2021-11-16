5,379 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after buying an additional 155,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.