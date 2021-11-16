Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77.

