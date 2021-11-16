Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

BATS EEMV opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38.

