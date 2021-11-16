Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.21 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

