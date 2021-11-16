Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $236.77. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.99 and its 200 day moving average is $218.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

