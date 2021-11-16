Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $236.77. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.99 and its 200 day moving average is $218.86.
In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
