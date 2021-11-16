Virtu Financial LLC Takes $506,000 Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.