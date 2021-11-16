LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend payment by 72.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

LMAT opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.14. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

