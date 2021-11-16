Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDN. Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter worth $142,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter worth $8,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 29.2% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 165.1% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 million, a P/E ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.81. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

