Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:CADE opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,788,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

