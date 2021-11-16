Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. On average, analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.56. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

