SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $93,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

