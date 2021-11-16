Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Telos updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. Telos has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

In other news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telos stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Telos were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

