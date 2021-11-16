Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after buying an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after buying an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,342,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $555,268,000 after buying an additional 229,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.35.

Cigna stock opened at $215.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.99 and its 200-day moving average is $226.42. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

