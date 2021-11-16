Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

