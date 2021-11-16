MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $303,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 569,631 shares of company stock valued at $37,400,838. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 142.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

