Credit Suisse Group Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $16.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OTLY. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist cut Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.67.

OTLY opened at 9.36 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a one year low of 9.05 and a one year high of 29.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $143,690,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

