DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

In other DarioHealth news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 219.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

