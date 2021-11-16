PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

PLBY stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PLBY Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440,281 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $15,945,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $9,411,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,334,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

