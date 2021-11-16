Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $2,188,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 54,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 35,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,823 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

