Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 223.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,792,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

