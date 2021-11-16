IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $163.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $226.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

