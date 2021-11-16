IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 10,806 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $285,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $40.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.