Virtu Financial LLC Sells 23,312 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,312 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after buying an additional 504,696 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,356,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 252.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.39. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

