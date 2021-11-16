Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

T stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 206.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

