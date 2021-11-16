First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 25.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $845.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $854.92. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.25 and a fifty-two week high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

