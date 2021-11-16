Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 58 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.
Broadcom stock opened at $565.77 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.00 and a fifty-two week high of $567.69. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
Featured Story: Beige Book
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.