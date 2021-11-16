Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 58 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $565.77 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.00 and a fifty-two week high of $567.69. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.