Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of AOD stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.