B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 580.60 ($7.59) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a one year high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 588.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 570.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BME. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 584 ($7.63).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

