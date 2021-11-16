Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,365 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $94,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

OMC opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

