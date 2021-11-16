Appili Therapeutics (TSE:APL) Downgraded by Leede Jones Gab to “Hold”

Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Appili Therapeutics (TSE:APL) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Appili Therapeutics (TSE:APL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter.

