Marshall Wace LLP Invests $8.69 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 890,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 5.10% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $9,755,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $3,902,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $6,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $1,951,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $9,752,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

