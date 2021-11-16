Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Skyworks Solutions worth $107,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,315 shares of company stock worth $7,095,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $163.21 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.