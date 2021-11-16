Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) declared a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CSH opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.06 million and a PE ratio of 16.01. Civitas Social Housing has a twelve month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 121 ($1.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

