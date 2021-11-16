Critical Contrast: AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) versus TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and TSS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A TSS $45.06 million 0.26 $80,000.00 $0.02 30.15

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -167.25% -10.30% TSS 0.92% 12.98% 2.10%

Risk and Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AgileThought and TSS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TSS beats AgileThought on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations. The Systems Integration segment integrates information technology equipment for original equipment manufacturer vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. TSS was founded by Gerard J. Gallagher on December 20, 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

