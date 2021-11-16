Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 64 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 67.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,318,000 after buying an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 60.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 286,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after buying an additional 108,268 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW opened at $239.02 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average of $226.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

