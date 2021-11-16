Canandaigua National Corp Acquires Shares of 10,574 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.81.

ABNB opened at $207.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total transaction of $4,131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,732 shares of company stock valued at $126,249,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

