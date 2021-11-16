Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.29 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

