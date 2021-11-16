Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Shares of NGS opened at $11.80 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.47 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $32,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211 in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.