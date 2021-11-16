Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,324 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

