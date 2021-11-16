Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $182.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.