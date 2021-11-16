McAdam LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

