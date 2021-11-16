Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.88. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

